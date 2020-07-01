VIDEO: Telly Leung Sings 'Wrestling' From BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER - THE MUSICAL

A new video has been released of Telly Leung performing 'Wrestling' from But I'm A Cheerleader - The Musical!

The song features lyrics by Bill Augustin and music by Andrew Abrams, with orchestration by Sam Davis.

Check out the video below!

But I'm A Cheerleader - The Musical is the story of Megan, an alla??American high school cheerleader who has the perfect life. That is, until she finds out her friends and family suspect her of being a lesbian and send her packing to 'True Directions,' a rehabilitation camp to set her straight. It is at this camp, under the strict tutelage of headmistress Mary Brown that Megan meets Graham, a sexy tomboy who shows her exactly what her 'true direction' is.

Telly Leung (Aladdin, Allegiance, Glee) reprises the role of "Dolph" which he performed in the first ever reading of the musical. High school wrestler Dolph falls in love with fashion-obsessed Clayton and is ultimately kicked out of the program at True Directions. This song is his response.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You