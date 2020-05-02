VIDEO: Teenage Paul Mescal Stars in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Paul Mescal recently revealed on The Late Late Show that he starred in The Phantom of the Opera, as "the big man himself, Phantom" at Maynooth Post Primary as a teen.

"I'm sure there's some class of footage of that somewhere," said host Ryan Tubridy asked, to which Mescal replied, "I'm sure there is, not that I'm condoning it, in fact I hope they don't."

Well, the footage has been found!

Watch a clip of Mescal in the production below.

Paul Mescal is best known for starring as Connell in the Hulu and BBC Three series Normal People. Mescal is also no stranger to the stage. In 2018, he played Lieutenant Langon in The Plough and the Stars at the Lyric Theatre and Gaiety Theatre in London. He played Bryan in the world premiere of Louise O'Neill's Asking for It. He also appeared in A Midsummer Night's Dream and A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man with the Rough Magic Theatre company for the 2018 Dublin Theatre Festival and Kilkenny Arts Festival.





