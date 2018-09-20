VIDEO: Taran Killam Does Impression of Murray Head, Talks Upcoming COMPANY Episode of 'Documentary Now!' and More

SNL and Broadway alum Taran Killam appeared on last night's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers. Killam proposed a SNL sketch in which Murray Head has a talk show but can only speak in the cadence in which he sings One Night in Bangkok from Chess. Killam then proceeded to do his own impression of Head.

Later in the episode, Killam talks about the upcoming episode of Documentary Now! that he will be a part of. The episode will be a recreation of the documentary in which the cast of Company created their cast album.

Watch the clips from Killam's appearance below!

Taran Killam was most recently seen on stage in Hamilton on Broadway as King George III. In 2016, Killam co-starred in Encores Off Center production of Little Shop of Horrors (Orin Scrivello) with Ellen Greene and Jake Gyllenhaal. Killam was a cast member on "Saturday Night Live" for six years and has been seen in the films The Heat, Brother Nature and 12 Years a Slave. He recently wrapped his feature directorial debut Why We're Killing Gunther, an action comedy that Killam wrote and also stars in with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

