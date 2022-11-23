Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: TITANIQUE Cast Performs 'My Heart Will Go On' & 'Taking Chances' on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Nov. 23, 2022  

The Off-Broadway cast of Titanique appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last night to perform "Taking Chances" and "My Heart Will Go On."

The performance featured Marla Mindelle as Céline Dion, Carrie St. Louis as Rose, Constantine Rousouli as Jack, Frankie Grande as Victor Garber, and more. Comedian Matt Rogers also made an appearance at the beginning of the performance.

The production recently began performances at its new home at the Daryl Roth Theatre in Union Square (101 E 15th St). This extended limited engagement of the irresistibly funny and irreverent send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, featuring the songs of pop icon Céline Dion, will play through February 19, 2023.

Completing the company of Titanique John Riddle (The Phantom of the Opera, Frozen) as Cal, Desiree Rodriguez ("FBI", "New Amsterdam") as Molly Brown, and Avionce Hoyles (Bat Out of Hell Off B'way, Memphis the Musical Nat'l Tour) as The Iceberg, Blu Allen, Courtney Bassett, Brad Greer, and Donnie Hammond.

Watch the new performance here:

