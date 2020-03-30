VIDEO: THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW WITH JOSHUA TURCHIN Releases New Episode

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) releases a video featuring Broadway, TV and film actors featuring Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story) as Musical Director, Fabi Aguirre (Broadway- On Your Feet, Les Miserables), Sway Bhatia (Mighty Ducks, Really Rosie, Succession (HBO)), Grace DeAmicis (Broadway- Cursed Child, The Darkest Minds (FOX) and Stan Against Evil (IFC)), Luke Islam (America's Got Talent), and Ava Ulloa (Broadway- Matilda, The Affair (HBO)),

You can watch the video here:

"I arranged a group number for 6 of us to sing together because combining our voices together for the song, 'We're All in this Together" has a much bigger impact now," said Turchin. "The world has changed in a matter of weeks and it's important to remember that we are not alone and stand behind everyone who is helping our country and our world get through this."

To Ava Ulloa, the meaning of the song was even more personal. Ulloa said, "My dad is a doctor, and as a physician, he is on the front lines battling against this horrible virus. It means a lot to sing this song so he and his team all know that we are with them and we will get through this together."

Turchin continued his request for viewers to please support the Actors Fund Emergency Relief Fund to assist members of the industry who are suddenly, and unexpectedly unemployed. "I am thrilled to work with other Broadway kids in his virtual cabaret to showcase their talents and support the entertainment industry by raising funds for The Actors Fund."

At 13-years-old, Turchin is already an accomplished performer and composer. He wrote the book, music and lyrics of The Perfect Fit, a new musical about the lives and loves of musical theater adolescents which won awards for Best Book of a Musical and Best Ensemble recently at Tony-Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport's Rave Theater Festival. He recently finished the run of Forbidden Broadway: The Next Generation as the youngest cast member in the show's 38 year history, and also performed alongside Lea Michele and Harvey Fierstein as Flounder in The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film Concert at The Hollywood Bowl. He performed around the U.S. in two Broadway National Tours, and has numerous developmental works, concerts and national voice-overs on his resume. His musical theater experience along with his naturally charismatic personality and extensive work as a professional musician and host led him to write the cabaret series.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You