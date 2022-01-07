VIDEO: THE BOOK OF MORMON Stars Kevin Clay & Cody Jamison Strand Visit Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he chats with The Book of Mormon's Elder Price and Elder Cunningham, Kevin Clay and Cody Jamison Strand!

"[Over the past month], every night that we could go out there was a reminder that 'Oh, we're still doing this!'," explained Clay. "It's going to be work and a challenge for a while, but the more that we could team up and trust each other as a cast and crew... it's another thing I like about going to work."

Strand explained some of the musical's revisions for its reopening."[The creators] had discussions with cast members during the pandemic about certain problematic material. They came in and we were really impressed with their knowledge of what would no longer work and what they would change it to to make it (even in their realm) a little more respectful."

Watch below as the duo chats more about the show's first performance back on Broadway, how fans have reacted to the small changes, and so much more!