VIDEO: Sydney James Harcourt Joins Joins Six Appeal for A Capella HAMILTON Cover

Six Appeal Vocal Band and Hamilton original Broadway member, Sydney James Harcourt have teamed up for an a capella take on "History Has its Eyes On You."

The video features Harcourt's passionate vocals on a song that captures the country's current experience facing our dark history of racial injustice and systemic racism.

A portion of the music video's proceeds on Patreon will be donated to The Collective - an organization working to solve the challenge of Black under-representation at all levels of elected office across our nation. Make your voice heard! https://www.patreon.com/posts/38818427

See the video below!

