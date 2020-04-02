VIDEO: Sterling K. Brown Sings 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN on Instagram Live

During an Instagram Live with Variety, actor Sterling K. Brown sings "Shallow" from A Star Is Born!

The THIS IS US star explains that his wife does cabaret shows, and she told him that she wants to sing Shallow with him at her next show. Brown proceeds to give viewer a "taste" of the song.

Watch below!

‍Sterling K. Brown is a veteran of stage, film, and television. Since 2016, Brown has starred in the television series This Is Us, for which he became the first African-American actor to win a Golden Globe in the best actor in a television drama category, as well as the first African-American actor to win a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama. Mr. Brown has also appeared on Army Wives, Supernatural, Person of Interest, Medium, and as Christopher Darden in the FX miniseries The People v. O.J. Simpson: AMERICAN CRIME Story, for which he won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. He was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his work in the critically-acclaimed Waves, and appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Black Panther as N'Jobu.

Start your morning with Sterling K. Brown singing Shallow during an Instagram Live interview with Variety pic.twitter.com/RIjjLVP6P7 — variety (@Variety) April 2, 2020





