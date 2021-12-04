Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Stephen Colbert Releases Tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Colbert called Sondheim "the greatest composer and lyricist in the history of American theater."

Dec. 4, 2021  

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert recently released an extended version of Sondheim's most recent time on the show to honor the late composer. Colbert took time to express his gratitude for Stephen Sondheim when he was last at the show, and again ahead of the extended interview

As BroadwayWorld reported, Stephen Sondheim passed away at the age of 91 on November 26. The legendary composer is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history.

You can watch the extended clip below:

Click Here to Watch the Video!play


