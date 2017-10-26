VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Peter Scolari Guests on NBC's LAW & ORDER: SVU

Broadway vets Peter Scolari and Christiane Noll guest star as Dr. Dennis Barkley on this week's episode of LAW & ORDER: SVU titled "Unintended Consequences." In the episode, when a teenaged girl is found dead, Rollins (Kelli Giddish) goes undercover at a high-end rehab center where the victim was last seen alive.

Scolari portrays Dr. Dennis Barkley, a shady character who runs a high end treatment facility for troubled girls. Noll will portray Sarah Curtis. The series also features Raúl Esparza as Rafael Barba. The episode airs Wednesday, November 1st at 9pm/ET on NBC. Get a sneak peek below!

Noll most recently appeared on Broadway in 2012's CHAPLIN. Her other Broadway credits include RAGTIME (Tony nomination) and JEKYLL & HYDE. Scolari most recently appeared on Broadway in 2014's BRONX BOMBERS. His other Broadway credits include LUCKY GUY, MAGIC/BIRD, WICKED and HAIRSPRAY.

Created by Emmy Award-winning producer Dick Wolf, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," now in its 19th season, is the longest-running primetime drama currently on television. This hard-hitting and emotional series from NBC's "Law & Order" brand chronicles the life and crimes of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department, an elite squad of detectives who investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence.

