VIDEO: Sneak Peek - 'Jaw-Dropping' Episode of This Week's YOUNGER

On the next episode of YOUNGER titled 'The Incident at Pound Ridge', sparks fly at the annual Empirical Publishing picnic and Liza finds herself caught between Josh and Charles. The 'jaw-dropping' episode airs Wednesday, August 23rd at 10 pm on TV Land. Watch a sneak peek below!

YOUNGER follows 40-year old Liza (Broadway's Sutton Foster), a suddenly single mother who tries to get back into the working world, only to find it's nearly impossible to start at the bottom at her age. When a chance encounter with the sexy Josh (Nico Tortorella), a young tattoo artist, convinces her she looks younger than she is, Liza tries to pass herself off as 26 - with the help of a makeover, courtesy of her best friend Maggie (Debi Mazar).

Armed with new confidence, she lands a job as an assistant to the temperamental Diana (Miriam Shor) and teams up with her new co-worker and 20-something Kelsey (Hilary Duff) to make it in the career of her dreams. Now she just has to make sure no one discovers her secret.

Source: Instagram/YoungerTV

Tomorrow, jaws will drop ??! #YoungerTV @hilaryduff @suttonlenore @nicotortorella @bollymernard A post shared by Younger (@youngertv) on Aug 22, 2017 at 9:09am PDT #TeamCharles, are you ready for Wednesday yet? ?? #youngertv @suttonlenore A post shared by Younger (@youngertv) on Aug 21, 2017 at 10:29am PDT



