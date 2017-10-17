VIDEO: Sneak Peek - Gavin Creel Sings 'Ilona' to Jane Krakowski in SHE LOVES ME, Airing This Week on PBS!

As the opening presentation of PBS's fall Broadway's Best lineup, Great Performances presents the critically-acclaimed Roundabout Theatre Company production of She Loves Me, premiering this Friday, October 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS (check local listings). Below, watch a scene from the show, featuring Gavin Creel singing 'Ilona' to Jane Krakowski!

Featuring a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and a book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), She Loves Me follows two feuding clerks in a 1930s Budapest parfumerie who unwittingly find solace in each other as anonymous romantic pen pals - not realizing their respective correspondents are, in fact, each other.

If the story sounds familiar, it is based on the play Parfumerie by Miklos Laszlo, which inspired the films The Shop Around the Corner, In the Good Old Summertime, and You've Got Mail.

Laura Benanti (Gypsy) and Zachary Levi (TV's Chuck) play sparring co-workers Amalia and Georg. 30 Rock's Jane Krakowski (Grand Hotel, Nine) is unlucky-in-love shopgirl Ilona, and Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!) is her dapper but unreliable lover.

