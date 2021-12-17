VIDEO; See the First Promo for the Return of BEETLEJUICE on Broadway!

Beetlejuice the Musical will haunt Broadway once more! On Friday, April 8, 2022, BEETLEJUICE will play its first performance at Broadway's Marriott Marquis Theatre!

See the first promo for the show's return engagement below!

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most makes his Broadway return in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton 's dearly beloved film. BEETLEJUICE tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.

BEETLEJUICE had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and Tony Awards appearance, the box office exploded, making it the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season. BEETLEJUICE's Tony Awards performance has gone on to be the most watched musical number from the broadcast with over 3,921,530 views. BEETLEJUICE became a sensation with fans everywhere including on Tiktok, which lead to an additional burst of ticket sales from a new audience for Broadway, making the musical one of the top grossing shows on Broadway, going on to break the Winter Garden box office record. The smash hit musical BEETLEJUICE played 366 performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on Broadway before being shuttered with the rest of Broadway on March 12, 2020.