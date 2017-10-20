VIDEO: See Margo Seibert and More in New Teaser for TAMAR OF THE RIVER Reunion at Feinstein's/54 Below

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, presents Tamar of the River Reunion Concert on November 1, 2017 at 9:30pm. Watch a brand-new teaser for the show below!

Join us at Feinstein's/54 Below for the four-year anniversary reunion concert of Marisa Michelson's and Joshua H. Cohen's Tamar Of The River! Called one of the "most extraordinary scores in years" (Jesse Green, NY Magazine), "a renegade piece of musical theatre drawing on traditions vast and cosmic" (Dave Malloy) and likened to Hamilton in adventurousness (Vox Magazine), Tamar of the River cracks open the form of the genre with its wildly inventive musical storytelling, otherworldly sounds and textures, and stunning vocal virtuosity.

This score will be heard in New York for the first time since Prospect Theater Company's world premiere production, directed by Daniel Goldstein and choreographed by Chase Brock. The concert will again be directed by Daniel Goldstein, the creative team also includes music director Kurt Crowley, (currently conduing Hamilton on Broadway).

Led by Margo Seibert reprising her Drama Desk-nominated performance as Tamar, and featuring the original cast of cutting-edge creator-performers, this one-night-only concert experience is not to be missed.

Tamar of the River Reunion Concert plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) November 1st at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

