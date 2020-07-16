VIDEO: See Jordan Fisher, Sabrina Carpenter, and Liza Koshy in the Trailer for WORK IT!

Netflix has shared the official trailer for Work It, starring Sabrina Carpenter, Liza Koshy, Jordan Fisher, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Michelle Buteau!

In Work It, when Quinn Ackerman's (Sabrina Carpenter) admission to the college of her dreams depends on her performance at a dance competition, she forms a ragtag group of dancers to take on the best squad in school...now she just needs to learn how to dance.

Watch the trailer below!

Work It will debut on Netflix August 7, 2020!

