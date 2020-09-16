VIDEO: See Ashley Park in the Trailer for EMILY IN PARIS

The series premieres October 2nd.

Say oui to new possibilities! Emily in Paris, a new series from Creator of Sex and the City, Darren Star, premieres October 2. Only on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below!

After landing her dream job in Paris, Chicago marketing exec Emily Cooper embraces her adventurous new life while juggling work, friends and romance.

Ashley Park is best known to Broadway audiences as Gretchen Weiners from the original cast of "Mean Girls." Check out the rest of her Broadway bio here:

Broadway: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's The King and I (Grammy nom); Celeste 1 in Sunday in the Park with George; Mamma Mia!. National Tour: Gabrielle in R&H's Cinderella. TV: "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate). Other: Mwe in KPOP! (Off-Broadway); Carnegie Hall; Vocals in The Greatest Showman (Fox); Luisa in Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse); Maid Marian in Hood (Dallas Theatre Center); Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. University of Michigan Graduate. Love to my family, this joyful creative team & cast, and to YOU for being in that seat and taking part in the arts today! That's super fetch! For Abby and Ruthie @ashleyparklady

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You