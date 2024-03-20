VIDEO: Sarah Brightman Reveals Why She Wanted To Take On SUNSET BOULEVARD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Watch as Sarah Brightman opens up about starring in the lavish new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award winning musical masterpiece, SUNSET BOULEVARD, which will premiere in Melbourne in May 2024 at the Princess Theatre followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House in August.

"I think for many, many years now, ever since I was in theater and musical theater people have been asking me 'wWould you come and do this role?' or 'Would you come and do that role?' ... When I was asked to do the part of Norma Desmond, suddenly at this point I just thought I think this is something that I I feel very prepared [for] and feel I could maybe give something unique to. It felt very age appropriate with the time that I am in my life and also having the experience I've had as an international artist. [...] I can actually take on what Norma Desmond was dealing with at that time and actually how I would feel if that happened to me. [...] I'm really looking forward to that although I'm quite nervous..." said Brightman.

Starring in this newly imagined revival alongside superstar Sarah Brightman, will be critically acclaimed actor and performer Tim Draxl in the role of Joe Gillis.

The role of Max Von Mayerling will be played by stage and screen veteran Robert Grubb, with the role of Betty Schaefer played by emerging leading lady Ashleigh Rubenach. Musical theatre performer Jarrod Draper will play the role of Artie Green and Cecil B. DeMille will be played by established theatre actor Paul Hanlon. The role of Norma Desmond, at select performances, will be played by the remarkable Silvie Paladino.