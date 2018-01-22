VIDEO: SAG Award Winner Frances McDormand Praises Writer Martin McDonagh

Frances McDormand received the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance as Mildred Hayes in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. During her acceptance speech, the actress praised screenwriter and Tony nominee Martin McDonagh for his work, sharing, "When Martin wrote THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, he did not sketch a blueprint, he didn't string together a few words, he wrote meticulously crafted, a tsunami, and then he allowed his troupe of actors to surf it onto the shore." Watch the speech in full below!

Martin McDonagh received a Tony nomination for his 2006 Broadway play THE LIEUTENANT OF INISHMORE. Other Broadway credits include THE PILLOWMAN, THE LONESOME WEST, and THE BEAUTY QUEEN OF LEEANE, for which he won a 1998 Drama Desk Award.

Frances McDormand won a Tony Award for 2011's GOOD PEOPLE. Her other Broadway credits include THE COUNTRY GIRL, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE and AWAKE AND SING! The actress won the Academy Award for the black comedy film FARGO (1996), and an Emmy Award for the HBO miniseries OLIVE KITTERIDGE.

Related Articles