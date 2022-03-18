VIDEO: Ryan Seacrest Channels Andrew Garfield in TICK, TICK...BOOM!

In a new promo for LIVE with Kelly & Ryan's After Oscar Show, Ryan Seacrest channels Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson in tick, tick...BOOM!

The LIVE with Kelly & Ryan's After Oscar Show airs on Monday, March 28th and they will have a special Pre-Oscar show airing today, Friday, March 18. At the Oscars, LIVE will have the first interviews with winners the moment they walk off stage.

Andrew Garfield is nominated for Best Actor at this year's Oscars for his performance in Netflix's new film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! The Oscars will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

tick, tick... BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of In the Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?