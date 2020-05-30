Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Ruben Santiago-Hudson on Directing JITNEY at Manhattan Theatre Club

May. 30, 2020  

MTC Digital brings you an intimate look at directing with the Tony Award-winning production of August Wilson's JITNEY and Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Santiago-Hudson talks about his approach to directing MTC's 2017 Broadway premiere of August Wilson's JITNEY with Manhattan Theatre Club Director of Artistic Producing, Stephen M. Kaus. The two share footage from the production and discuss the director's approach in depth.

