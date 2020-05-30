VIDEO: Ruben Santiago-Hudson on Directing JITNEY at Manhattan Theatre Club

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

MTC Digital brings you an intimate look at directing with the Tony Award-winning production of August Wilson's JITNEY and Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Santiago-Hudson talks about his approach to directing MTC's 2017 Broadway premiere of August Wilson's JITNEY with Manhattan Theatre Club Director of Artistic Producing, Stephen M. Kaus. The two share footage from the production and discuss the director's approach in depth.

Check out the video below!

