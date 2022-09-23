VIDEO: RuPaul Attends a Performance of A STRANGE LOOP and Speaks with the Cast

Click Here for More on BWW Social

A STRANGE LOOP shared a video of iconic drag queen and actor RuPaul as a producer of visiting the cast backstage and sharing his words of appreciation.

"This is the beginning of a revolution...I'm so proud to have a seat in that audience. Thank you for that," RuPaul told the ensemble, hugging the cast, and commending the performers, calling them, "brilliant."

RuPaul Charles is a producer of A Strange Loop, having previously tweeted:

"BRILLIANT, Black & Queer-Ass American Musical...Previews begin this week! Honored & proud to be part of the [Strange Loop] journey."

Watch the full video clip here:

A STRANGE LOOP is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

A STRANGE LOOP features set design by Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Montana Levi Blanco, lighting design by Jen Schriever, sound design by Drew Levy, music direction by Rona Siddiqui, orchestrations by Charlie Rosen, casting by The Telsey Office/Destiny Lilly, with production stage manager Erin Gioia Albrecht.

Meet Usher: a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer writing a musical about a Black, queer writer...

Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer Prize-winning, blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of a young artist grappling with desires, identity, and instincts he both loves and loathes. Hell-bent on breaking free of his own self-perception, Usher wrestles with the thoughts in his head, brought to life on stage by a hilarious, straight-shooting ensemble. Bold and heartfelt in its truth-telling, A Strange Loop is the big, Black, and queer-ass Great American Musical for all.

Michael R. Jackson was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Drama for A Strange Loop.

A STRANGE LOOP made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, in May 2019, in association with Page 73 Productions, and was the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the New York Drama Critics Circle Award for "Best Musical," five Drama Desk Awards including "Best Musical," six Outer Critics Circle Award including "Outstanding New Off-Broadway Musical," two Lucille Lortel Awards, two Obie awards, and an Off-Broadway Alliance Award.

In December 2021, A Strange Loop played a critically-acclaimed run at Washington, D.C.'s Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company prior to coming to Broadway. Peter Marks of The Washington Post described Jackson's musical as "marvelously inventive, exhilarating, and beautifully staged by director Stephen Brackett and choreographer Raja Feather Kelly." He wrote, "There is so much to raise the spirits here. Jaquel Spivey makes an electric debut; it's a guarantee you'll never forget him. The score, played by a five-member band conducted by music director Rona Siddiqui, boils and bubbles in an ecstatic cascade of musicality. The ensemble members all deserve shout-outs."

For more information on A Strange Loop visit https://strangeloopmusical.com/