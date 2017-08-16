VIDEO: Revealed! Josh Groban to Guest Star on CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND creator and star Rachel Bloom took to Instagram to share the exciting news that Tony nominee Josh Groban will guest on her hit comedy series on The CW. Bloom shared a video from the set of the show's third season, along with the caption "@joshgroban is gonna be on #crazyexgirlfriend but it's a secret so don't tell anyone" Check it out below!

Groban is the only artist who has had two albums appear on the Top 20 Best-Selling Albums list of the past decade, according to Billboard. He has appeared in the feature films Crazy, Stupid, Love, The Hollars, Coffee Town, and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on NBC's The Office, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS' The Crazy Ones. Groban has released seven studio albums, his 2001 self-titled 5x-platinum debut, 2003's 6x-platinum Closer, 2006's double-platinum Awake, 2007's 6x platinum Grammy-nominated Noel, 2010's gold-certified Illuminations, and 2013's gold-certified All That Echoes, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 chart, giving Groban his first No. 1 debut and third chart-topper. Groban earned Grammy Award nominations for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for his 2015 album Stages, a collection of some of the greatest songs from musical theater, and 2016's Stages Live, which featured performances recorded at the historic Los Angeles Theater for his all-new PBS special Josh Groban: Stages Live.

In 2016, Groban made his Broadway debut starring in the new musical Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 and garnered his first Tony nomination.

