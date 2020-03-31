VIDEO: Renee Fleming and Evgeny Kissin Perform 'Ave Maria' and Urges People to Donate to Those in Need

Renee Fleming and pianist Evgeny Kissin recorded a socially-distanced version of Schubert's Ave Maria, in light of their concert being cancelled.

The performance was filmed on Fleming and Kissin's phones, from Virginia and Prague, respectively.

"The cancellation of our concert and recital plans this spring has come as a great disappointment to us, but there are musicians and performing artists everywhere for whom this total loss of work is catastrophic," Fleming writes.

"If you find you are in a position to help them, please consider contributing to one of the groups below (in the US, or find a local support service wherever you are). We want to thank David Frost, whose expert guidance helped us put this video together. Please be well, be safe, and if you can't donate, just keep the music playing- because that helps, too."

The groups she lists are:

The American Guild of Musical Artists:

https://agmarelief.org/

The Artists Relief Tree

https://artistrelieftree.com/

New Music Solidarity Fund:

https://www.newmusicusa.org/content/solidarity-fund/





