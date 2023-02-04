Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: ROOM Releases Trailer Featuring Adrienne Warren

The limited engagement will run from April 3 through September 17, 2023.

Feb. 04, 2023  

Room has released a trailer for the upcoming Broadway production starring Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren. In the video, Warren can be heard singing the classic folk song "She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain" over cinematic footage of Warren as Ma.

Watch the trailer below!

The production, featuring songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett and directed by Ms. Bissett, will open Monday, April 17, 2023 on Broadway at The Shubert Organization's brilliantly restored James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with previews beginning on April 3, 2023. The limited engagement will run through September 17, 2023. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks. Tickets will be available at Telecharge.com on Monday, February 6, 2023.

ROOM comes to Broadway following its critically acclaimed 2017 world premiere at Theatre Royal Stratford East, London, UK, and productions at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ireland; The National Theatre of Scotland; the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario; and the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario.

Kidnapped as a teenage girl, Ma (Adrienne Warren) has been locked for seven years inside a purpose-built Room in her captor's garden. Her five-year-old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination where objects like Rug, Lamp and TV are his only friends. But for Ma the time has come to escape and face their biggest challenge to date: the world outside Room.

Irish Canadian author and playwright Emma Donoghue's 2010 novel Room sold close to three million copies and was shortlisted for the UK's prestigious Booker Prize and Orange Prize for Fiction. Donoghue also wrote the screenplay for the critically acclaimed 2015 film adaptation, for which she received Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations for Adapted Screenplay, and for which she won the Evening Standard Award for Best Screenplay.

Donoghue was approached by Scottish director, playwright, and musician Cora Bissett to adapt Room for the stage. Donoghue was excited to explore the inherent theatricality in the story of a mother and son who share stories, songs, hope and joy to cope with their desperate situation. Bissett directs and co-wrote the show's songs with fellow Scottish singer/songwriter Kathryn Joseph.

The production features set and costume design by Lily Arnold and projection design by Andrzej Goulding.

ROOM is produced by Sam Julyan, James Yeoburn, ShowTown Productions and Hunter Arnold. ShowTown Theatricals serves as general managers.



BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Review Roundup: Irish Repertory Theatre Presents ENDGAMEReview Roundup: Irish Repertory Theatre Presents ENDGAME
February 3, 2023

Endgame officially opened last night, February 2, at Irish Repertory Theatre. Check out reviews for the show below!
Review Roundup: SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, and Auli'i Cravalho Opens At The Kennedy CenterReview Roundup: SUNSET BOULEVARD Starring Stephanie J. Block, Derek Klena, and Auli'i Cravalho Opens At The Kennedy Center
February 3, 2023

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the highly-anticipated Broadway Center Stage production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard starring Tony Award- winner Stephanie J. Block. Read the reviews!
Meet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through CharitybuzzMeet Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter & More at a BTU Event Through Charitybuzz
February 3, 2023

You can now bid on the opportunity to join Vanessa Williams, Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and more at a private Black Theatre United event! See details about the event.
'Camp' Movie Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Cast and Stagedoor Manor'Camp' Movie Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Cast and Stagedoor Manor
February 3, 2023

The indie cult classic movie Camp, which tells the story of a summer at theater camp based on the legendary Stagedoor Manor Center for Performing Arts, celebrates its 20th anniversary this summer and will feature a reunion of several cast members and a performance by campers at Stagedoor Manor.
Paolo Montalban, Victoria Frings & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL Studio Cast RecordingPaolo Montalban, Victoria Frings & More to be Featured on CLICQUOT: A REVOLUTIONARY MUSICAL Studio Cast Recording
February 3, 2023

CLICQUOT: A Revolutionary Musical – Studio Cast Recording, which features highlights from the sweeping and romantic new stage musical, will be released on Friday, April 14.
share