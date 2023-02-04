VIDEO: ROOM Releases Trailer Featuring Adrienne Warren

Room has released a trailer for the upcoming Broadway production starring Tony Award-winner Adrienne Warren. In the video, Warren can be heard singing the classic folk song "She'll Be Coming 'Round the Mountain" over cinematic footage of Warren as Ma.

Watch the trailer below!

The production, featuring songs and music by Scottish songwriters Kathryn Joseph and Cora Bissett and directed by Ms. Bissett, will open Monday, April 17, 2023 on Broadway at The Shubert Organization's brilliantly restored James Earl Jones Theatre (138 West 48th Street), with previews beginning on April 3, 2023. The limited engagement will run through September 17, 2023. Additional casting will be announced in coming weeks. Tickets will be available at Telecharge.com on Monday, February 6, 2023.

ROOM comes to Broadway following its critically acclaimed 2017 world premiere at Theatre Royal Stratford East, London, UK, and productions at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin, Ireland; The National Theatre of Scotland; the Grand Theatre in London, Ontario; and the Princess of Wales Theatre in Toronto, Ontario.

Kidnapped as a teenage girl, Ma (Adrienne Warren) has been locked for seven years inside a purpose-built Room in her captor's garden. Her five-year-old son, Jack, has no concept of the world outside and happily exists inside Room with the help of Ma's games and his vivid imagination where objects like Rug, Lamp and TV are his only friends. But for Ma the time has come to escape and face their biggest challenge to date: the world outside Room.

Irish Canadian author and playwright Emma Donoghue's 2010 novel Room sold close to three million copies and was shortlisted for the UK's prestigious Booker Prize and Orange Prize for Fiction. Donoghue also wrote the screenplay for the critically acclaimed 2015 film adaptation, for which she received Academy Award, Golden Globe, and BAFTA nominations for Adapted Screenplay, and for which she won the Evening Standard Award for Best Screenplay.

Donoghue was approached by Scottish director, playwright, and musician Cora Bissett to adapt Room for the stage. Donoghue was excited to explore the inherent theatricality in the story of a mother and son who share stories, songs, hope and joy to cope with their desperate situation. Bissett directs and co-wrote the show's songs with fellow Scottish singer/songwriter Kathryn Joseph.

The production features set and costume design by Lily Arnold and projection design by Andrzej Goulding.

ROOM is produced by Sam Julyan, James Yeoburn, ShowTown Productions and Hunter Arnold. ShowTown Theatricals serves as general managers.