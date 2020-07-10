Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Sing 'Before The Lobotomy/Extraordinary Girl'

Jul. 10, 2020  

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer singing 'Before The Lobotomy/Extraordinary Girl' featuring Nicholas Leung, Danny Drewes, Christopher McCrewell, Brittany Rodin, Noel Houle-von Behren, Everjohn Feliciano, Stephen Velasquez, Zachary Owen Turner, Michael Spaziani, Pablo Rossil, Jade Rosenberg, Angeline Mirenda, Kerrie Bond, Leah Beth Etheredge, and Elena Ramos Pascullo.

Check out the video below!

Band
Dominic Frigo - Keyboard, Guitar I & II, Bass
Gökçe Erem - Violin
Brianne Lugo - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Brad Bailey - Drums

Sound Mixed by Connor Engstrom
Video Edited by Quentin Garzón

