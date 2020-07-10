Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Sing 'Before The Lobotomy/Extraordinary Girl'
Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer singing 'Before The Lobotomy/Extraordinary Girl' featuring Nicholas Leung, Danny Drewes, Christopher McCrewell, Brittany Rodin, Noel Houle-von Behren, Everjohn Feliciano, Stephen Velasquez, Zachary Owen Turner, Michael Spaziani, Pablo Rossil, Jade Rosenberg, Angeline Mirenda, Kerrie Bond, Leah Beth Etheredge, and Elena Ramos Pascullo.
Check out the video below!
Band
Dominic Frigo - Keyboard, Guitar I & II, Bass
Gökçe Erem - Violin
Brianne Lugo - Viola
Katie Chambers - Cello
Brad Bailey - Drums
Sound Mixed by Connor Engstrom
Video Edited by Quentin Garzón
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: The Queens of the West End Production of SIX Perform 'Haus of Holbein' and Answer Fan Questions
- VIDEO: Jessie Mueller, Andre De Shields, and More Sing 'Sweet Home Chicago'
- VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Presents Michael Feinstein, Featuring Storm Large and Catherine Russell
- VIDEO: Desi Oakley, Brittney Johnson, Jelani Remy and More Sing the Opening Number From New Musical THE VALLEY