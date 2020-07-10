VIDEO: Quentin Garzón and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer Sing 'Before The Lobotomy/Extraordinary Girl'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Quentin Garzón has released a new video in his Virtual Performance series, featuring himself and Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer singing 'Before The Lobotomy/Extraordinary Girl' featuring Nicholas Leung, Danny Drewes, Christopher McCrewell, Brittany Rodin, Noel Houle-von Behren, Everjohn Feliciano, Stephen Velasquez, Zachary Owen Turner, Michael Spaziani, Pablo Rossil, Jade Rosenberg, Angeline Mirenda, Kerrie Bond, Leah Beth Etheredge, and Elena Ramos Pascullo.



Band

Dominic Frigo - Keyboard, Guitar I & II, Bass

Gökçe Erem - Violin

Brianne Lugo - Viola

Katie Chambers - Cello

Brad Bailey - Drums

Sound Mixed by Connor Engstrom

Video Edited by Quentin Garzón

