VIDEO: Watch Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad & Josh Groban Perform THANKSGIVING: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL

Inspired by TikTok creator Dan Mertzluft's series of musical videos.

Nov. 25, 2020  

After seeing TikTok creator Dan Mertzluft's post inspiring a musical about a fight in a grocery store, James Corden invites Dan on the show to celebrate his work and to create a new version special for Thanksgiving.

After sharing his submission and James's duet, James surprises Dan with the rest of the musical, with roles played by Broadway legends Patti LuPone, Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Josh Gad and Josh Groban.

Watch the incredible collaboration below, via "The Late Late Show With James Corden!"

