VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN Cast Member Kimberly Blake Gets Proposed to On Stage

Yesterday's performance of Pretty Woman on the West End was extra special, as audience members got to witness a proposal!

Kimberly Blake, who plays the role of 'Violetta' in the musical, celebrated her 33rd birthday yesterday in spectacularly romantic style. Kimberly's partner, 31-year-old musician David Tims, surprised her during the curtain call at the Savoy Theatre, asking her to marry him live on-stage. To the delight of David, Kimberly's fellow cast members and the watching audience, she said yes!

The romantic moment was captured on camera, as the audience and cast members celebrated with the happy couple on Sunday afternoon.

Today's show was EXTRA romantic! ? Congratulations to our phenomenal cast member (and birthday girl) Kimberly Blake - who was proposed to live on stage by her partner David this afternoon! #shesaidyes ??? pic.twitter.com/gTzFxUOfOj - Pretty Woman UK (@prettywomanuk) August 22, 2021

Pretty Woman resumed performance at the Savoy Theatre on 8 July. Tickets are on sale for performances until 12 December and Group Bookings on sale until June 2022. Tickets are available at PrettyWomanTheMusical.com.

