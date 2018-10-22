VIDEO: On This Day, October 22- Happy Birthday, Marc Shaiman!

ON THIS DAY
Oct. 22, 2018  

On this day we celebrate legendary composer of stage and screen, the great Marc Shaiman!

Marc Shaiman has earned five Academy Award nominations, a Tony Award and a Grammy Award for his work on the musical Hairspray, and an Emmy Award for co-writing Billy Crystal's Academy Award hosting performances. Along with partner Scott Wittman, he composed music for Broadway's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN and NBC's SMASH.

His film credits include Broadcast News, Beaches, When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers, The Addams Family, Sister Act, Sleepless In Seattle, A Few Good Men, The American President, The First Wives Club, George of the Jungle, In & Out, Patch Adams, South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut, Team America: World Police and HBO's From the Earth to the Moon, and 61*.

He frequently works on films by Billy Crystal, Rob Reiner, and Trey Parker, and has also appeared on screen in many of these films. He also wrote the viral media sensation PROP 8 THE MUSICAL which became a massive hit on FunnyOrDie.com and received a live Broadway premiere on Monday, February 23rd, 2009 at the Gershwin Theatre as a special part of the "Defying Inequality- The Broadway Concert, A Celebrity Benefit for Equal Rights."

Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Alexa Criscitiello

