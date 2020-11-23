VIDEO: On This Day, November 23- FELA! Opens On Broadway
On this day in 2009 the biographical musical Fela!, chronicling the life and work of Nigerian musical pioneer and political activist Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, opened on Broadway at the Eugene O'Neill Theatre.
The production received its world premiere Off-Broadway in September 2008, and won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical. Its accolades included three 2010 Tony Awards®, for Best Choreography, Best Costume Design, Best Sound Design, and an Astaire Award for Bill T. Jones' choreography. It closed on Broadway in January 2011.
A triumphant tale of courage, passion and love, FELA! is the true story of Kuti, who created a type of music, Afrobeat, and mixed these pounding eclectic rhythms (a blend of jazz, funk and African rhythm and harmonies) with incendiary lyrics that openly attacked the corrupt and oppressive military dictatorships that rule Nigeria and much of Africa. Featuring many of Fela Kuti's most captivating songs and Bill T. Jones's visionary staging, FELA! reveals Kuti's controversial life as an artist and political activist and celebrates his pioneering music.
