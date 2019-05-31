VIDEO: On This Day, May 31- Happy Birthday, Brooke Shields!

Today, we're celebrating the birthday of star of stage and screen, Brooke Shields!

She made her Broadway debut as Rizzo in the hit musical Grease, for which she earned the Theatre World Award in 1994 for "Outstanding Debut on Broadway." Shields went on to star in Chicago, Wonderful Town, and Cabaret, all of which earned her rave reviews. In 2011, she assumed the iconic role of Morticia Addams alongside Roger Rees in the hit Broadway show, The Addams Family. Previously, Shields appeared in the acclaimed ensemble Girls Talk, written and directed by Roger Kumble.

She also had her critically acclaimed nightclub debut at Feinstein's at The Loews Regency, performing In My Life, a freewheeling music and stand-up romp through her life's ups and downs. The show sold out its entire run.

In 2012, Shields starred alongside Richard Chamberlain in playwright John Pielmeier's world premiere adaptation of The Exorcist at The Geffen Playhouse. Helmed by acclaimed director J.H. Doyle.

Brooke Shields began her accomplished professional career at only eleven months of age when she was selected as the Ivory Snow Baby, and by age 3 was a runway model. At age 9, Shields began her extensive film career when she won her first acting role in "Alice Sweet Alice" and rapidly gained fame after staring in Louis Malle's "Pretty Baby," the Palme D'or Award winner at the Cannes Film Festival, and the coming of age tales "Blue Lagoon" and "Endless Love."

As a model, Brooke has graced the covers of hundreds of magazines, most notably Time Magazine as the "Face of the Eighties". Today, Shields continues her prolific appearances in a broad range of worldwide publications, decades after it all began.

In addition to her film achievements, Shields has maintained a successful and critically acclaimed television career. Her work on The NBC hit "Suddenly Susan" garnered her a Golden Globe nomination, and she received an American Comedy Award nod for her guest role on "Friends". Brooke is the recipient of five People's Choice Awards, and has previously starred in NBC's "Lipstick Jungle," in addition to guest appearances on a wide range of hit shows including "That 70's Show", "Hannah Montana," "Two and A Half Men" and "The Middle."





