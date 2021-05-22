VIDEO: On This Day, May 22- Remembering Sir Laurence Olivier

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

On this day, we're paying tribute to one of the all-time greats, Sir Laurence Olivier, on his birthday.

Born in 1907, Olivier remains one of the most revered actors of the 20th century. He was the first artistic director of The National Theatre of Great Britain and its main stage is named in his honour.

Olivier's career as a stage and film actor spanned more than six decades and included a wide variety of roles, from the title role in Shakespeare's Othello and Sir Toby Belch in Twelfth Night to the sadistic Nazi dentist Christian Szell in Marathon Man and the kindly but determined Nazi-hunter in The Boys from Brazil.

Olivier played more than 120 stage roles including Richard III, Macbeth, Romeo, Hamlet, Othello, Uncle Vanya, and Archie Rice in The Entertainer. He appeared in nearly sixty films, including William Wyler's Wuthering Heights, Alfred Hitchcock's Rebecca, Stanley Kubrick's Spartacus, Otto Preminger's Bunny Lake Is Missing, Richard Attenborough's Oh! What a Lovely War, and A Bridge Too Far, Joseph L. Mankiewicz's Sleuth, John Schlesinger's Marathon Man, Daniel Petrie's The Betsy, Desmond Davis' Clash of the Titans, and his own Henry V, Hamlet, and Richard III.