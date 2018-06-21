ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, June 21- Happy Birthday, Al Hirschfeld!

Jun. 21, 2018  

On this day, we celebrate the birthday of a legendary figure in the world's of art and theatre, the "Line King", the great Al Hirschfeld.

During Hirschfeld's nearly eight-decade career, he gained fame by illustrating the entire casts of various Broadway plays, which would appear to accompany reviews in The New York Times.

Though this was Hirschfeld's best known field of interest he also would draw politicians, TV stars, and celebrities of all stripes from Cole Porter, the Nordstrom Sisters to the cast of Star Trek: The Next Generation; Hirschfeld also caricatured hard rockers Aerosmith for the cover of their 1977 album Draw the Line.

In 2003, the Broadway League elected to rename the Martin Beck Theatre in his honor.

Celebrate Al's legacy today with this behind the scenes home footage of the master himself at work!

