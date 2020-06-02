VIDEO: On This Day, June 2 - Happy Birthday, Norm Lewis!

Today, we're wishing a very happy birthday to Tony-nominee Norm Lewis!

Lewis was most recently seen on Broadway in the groundbreaking revival of Once on This Island. In 2014, he made history as the first African-American to portray the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera. He received Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League and Outer Critics Circle award nominations for his performance as Porgy in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess.

Other Broadway credits include Les Misérables, The Little Mermaid, The Wild Party, Miss Saigon, Side Show and Chicago. In London's West End, he appeared as Javert in Les Misérables as well as Les Misérables: The 25th Anniversary Concert, which aired on PBS.

Off-Broadway, Lewis took on the lead role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, for which he received the AUDELCO Award. His television credits include the NBC television special, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! with John Legend, Sara Bareilles, Brandon Victor Dixon and Alice Cooper. PBS' Live from Lincoln Center production of Carousel as well as The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Chicago Med, Gotham, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods and his recurring role as Edison Davis on Scandal.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You