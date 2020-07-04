VIDEO: On This Day, July 4- Happy Birthday, Tracy Letts
On this day, we're wishing a very happy birthday to Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner, Tracy Letts!
Letts is the only person to win both a Tony Award for acting and a Pulitzer Prize. He is the author of Killer Joe, Bug, Man from Nebraska (Pulitzer finalist), August: Osage County (Pulitzer Prize, Tony® Award for Best Play), Superior Donuts, The Scavenger's Daughter, Mary Page Marlowe, Linda Vista and the forthcoming Broadway drama, The Minutes.
He wrote the screenplays for the films Killer Joe, Bug, August: Osage County, and The Woman in the Window.
He won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play for his performance as George in the Tony Award-winning revival of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, which premiered at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre.
