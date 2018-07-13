ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, July 13- Happy Birthday, Sir Patrick Stewart!

Jul. 13, 2018  

On this day, we celebrate the birthday of legend of stage and screen, Sir Patrick Stewart!

Patrick Stewart is one of the most acclaimed and beloved performers working today, with numerous and varied roles on both stage and screen, earning Golden Globe, SAG, Emmy, and Tony Award nominations.

Stewart's impressive list of credits spans more than 40 years and countless memorable roles, including recent acclaimed performances in "Green Room," "Match," and the starz COMEDY "Blunt Talk."

Stewart starred as 'Professor Charles Xavier' in the latest X-Men epic "Logan," reprising a role he originated in the first installment of the franchise in 2000 and earning some of the best reviews of his career. Though he is perhaps best known from his years on "Star Trek: The Next Generation",

Stewart is a three-time Olivier Award winner and an Honorary Associate Artist with the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 2001, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth conferred on Stewart the order of the Officer of the British EMPIRE (O.B.E.), and in 2010, he received a knighthood for his services to Drama.

His philanthropic efforts include his longtime support of Amnesty International and his role as a Patron of both Refuge and Combat Stress in the UK.

