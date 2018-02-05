VIDEO: On This Day, February 5- Happy Birthday, Darren Criss!

Today we wish a very Happy Birthday to singer, songwriter, and actor, Darren Criss.

Darren first came to prominence with his role in the popular web skit, A Very Potter Musical. Soon after, he won the hearts of television audiences as Blaine on the hit Fox musical series, Glee.

He has been seen on Broadway in Hedwig And The Angry Inch and How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying.

Earlier this year, Criss debuted his indie-pop band Computer Games along with his brother Chuck Criss. Their first album, Lost Boys Life EP, which features 4 songs written by the duo, quickly became a fan favorite and debuted to rave reviews. The lead single "Every Single Night" debuted at #2 on Billboard's "Hot Singles" chart.

In addition to his music and stage endeavors, Criss can currently be seen in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: AMERICAN CRIME Story, the second installment of Ryan Murphy's award-winning FX television franchise AMERICAN CRIME Story.

Happy Birthday, Darren!

Related Articles