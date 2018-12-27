VIDEO: On This Day, December 27- Remembering Carrie Fisher

On this day, we honor the life and legacy of the great Carrie Fisher, who passed away on this day in 2016.

Fisher was a beloved cultural icon, best known for her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Her autobiographical one-woman Broadway show, Wishful Drinking debuted in 2006 at Westwood's Geffen Playhouse with Joshua Ravetch directing. It went on to enjoy a successful Broadway run and toured in additional cities. In 2010, HBO filmed a feature-length documentary of the stage play. She later released a non-fiction book of the same name based on the show.

In addition to Wishful Drinking, Fisher appeared on Broadway in the role of Agnes in 1982's AGNES OF GOD. Other Broadway credits include 1980's CENSORED SCENES FROM KING KONG, and 1973's musical comedy IRENE.

Robert A. Iger, chairman and CEO, The Walt Disney Company, released the following statement on Carrie Fisher's passing: "Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."

