VIDEO: On This Day, August 4 - THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD Debuts at the Delacorte

Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY

The star-studded cast included Betty Buckley, Judy Kuhn, and Donna Murphy.

On this day in 1985, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, a musical by Rupert Holmes brought an unfinished Charles Dickens' novel to life at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The star-studded cast included Betty Buckley, Judy Kuhn, and Donna Murphy.

Later in the season, the production transferred to Broadway's Imperial Theatre and ran for 608 performances, and eventually won four Tony Awards including Best Musical.

This hilarious whodunit invites audiences to solve its main mystery by identifying the murderer of its title character, offering a different conclusion to each performance. When young Edwin Drood disappears, everyone he knows becomes a suspect. Among the lineup of criminal culprits are Drood's dashing but villainous uncle, his beautiful fiancée, mysterious guests, and the purveyor of the opium den.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You