VIDEO: On This Day, August 16- London Celebrates GROUNDHOG DAY

On this day in 2016, the musical adaptation of the hit Bill Murray film, Groundhog Day, made its world premiere at the Old Vic in London.

Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors, a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita, he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.

For his outstanding performance as Phil Connors, three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl won the 2017 Olivier, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

