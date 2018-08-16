Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, August 16- London Celebrates GROUNDHOG DAY
On this day in 2016, the musical adaptation of the hit Bill Murray film, Groundhog Day, made its world premiere at the Old Vic in London.
Groundhog Day tells the story of Phil Connors, a disgruntled big-city weatherman mysteriously stuck in small-town America reliving the same day over and over and over again. But when he gets to know associate TV producer Rita, he discovers that a day of second, third and fourth chances just might bring him the promise of a lifetime. It's a classic boy meets girl... boy meets girl... boy meets girl story.
For his outstanding performance as Phil Connors, three-time Tony Award nominee Andy Karl won the 2017 Olivier, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.
Related Articles
From This Author Alexa Criscitiello
Follow Alexa on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Alexa_Juno.
VIDEO: On This Day, August 16- London Celebrates GROUNDHOG DAY
PRETTY WOMAN Opens on Broadway Tonight! New Block of Tickets Now On Sale
It's Showtime! Alex Brightman and Sophia Anne Caruso to Lead Pre-Broadway Tryout of BEETLEJUICE
VIDEO: On This Day, August 15- HAIRSPRAY Dances Onto Broadway!
VIDEO: On This Day, August 14- Happy Birthday, Sarah Brightman!
VIDEO: On This Day, August 13- Happy Birthday, Wesley Taylor!