VIDEO: On This Day, April 16- THE KING & I Returns to Broadway Starring Kelli O'Hara

On this day in 2015, Lincoln Center's lush revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King & I opened starring Tony Award-winner Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, The King and I boasts a score which features such beloved classics as Getting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860's Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

The cast also featured Ruthie Ann Miles (as Lady Thiang), Ashley Park (as Tuptim), Conrad Ricamora (as Lun Tha),Edward Baker-Duly (as Sir Edward Ramsey),Jon Viktor Corpuz (as Prince Chulalongkorn), Murphy Guyer (as Captain Orton), Jake Lucas(as Louis), Paul Nakauchi (as Kralahome), and Marc Oka (as Phra Alack). The acclaimed production was directed by Barlett Sher.

THE KING AND I was nominated for nine Tony Awards in 2015. The production ultimately took home four, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Costumes, Ruthie Ann Miles for 'Best Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical,' and of course, O'Hara's first win for 'Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.'