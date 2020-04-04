VIDEO: Nurse Performs 'Amazing Grace' For Her Colleagues at a Staff Meeting

A touching video has been released for a nursed singing "Amazing Grace" for her colleagues at a staff meeting, as they prepared to continue treating patients amidst the current health crisis.

St. Marcy Mercy Livonia Hospital posted the video on Facebook, which showed nurse Lori Marie Key singing the song.

Key also posted the video on her Facebook page, saying, "This week on our floor has been CRAZY. We need the Lord's Grace and Mercy during this time. Stay home if you don't need to leave the house. Pray for the sick and health care workers at risk for this disease."

Watch the video below.





