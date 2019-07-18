VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Limited Series UNBELIEVABLE Starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and Kaitlyn Dever

Netflix has debuted the official trailer and premiere date for riveting new limited series Unbelievable, starring Toni Collette, Merritt Wever, and KAITLYN DEVER.

When teenager Marie Adler (KAITLYN DEVER) files a police report claiming she's been sexually assaulted by an intruder in her home, the investigating detectives, as well as the people closest to her, come to doubt the truth of her story. Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen and Karen Duvall (Emmy winners Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) meet while investigating an eerily similar pair of intruder rapes and partner to catch a potential serial rapist.

Inspired by the real events in The Marshall Project and ProPublica Pulitzer Prize-winning article, "An Unbelievable Story of Rape," written by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the This American Life radio episode, "Anatomy of Doubt", with episodes directed by Oscar nominees Susannah Grant and Lisa Cholodenko, "Unbelievable" is a story of unspeakable trauma, unwavering tenacity, and astounding resilience.

Showrunner Susannah Grant executive produces the series, from CBS Television Studios, along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Lisa Cholodenko, Ayelet Waldman, Michael Chabon, Katie Couric, Richard Tofel, Neil Barsky, Robyn Semien, and Marie.

Unbelievable will premiere on Netflix on September 13, 2019.





