VIDEO: Nathan Lane Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick THE ODD COUPLE

The film's screenplay was written by Neil Simon.

Nathan Lane announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: THE ODD COUPLE.

Watch the announcement below!

In The Odd Couple, when fussy Felix (Jack Lemmon) becomes suicidal over his impending divorce, he accepts an offer to move in with his best friend, messy Oscar (Walter Matthau). Felix drives Oscar crazy with his obsession over his soon-to-be ex. Oscar tries to get him out of his funk by arranging a double date with two wacky British neighbors, Cecily (Monica Evans) and Gwendolyn (Carole Shelley). When the plan backfires and Felix grows even more despondent, his friendship with Oscar is put to the test.

The film features the talent of AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipient Jack Lemmon and ranks #17 on AFI's 100 Years...100 Laughs list of the funniest American movies of all time.

Paramount acquired the film rights to "The Odd Couple" before it was even written. The deal was the result of a chance meeting at the studio, when Neil Simon was working on adapting his 1963 hit play, "Barefoot in the Park." Simon mentioned his ideas for the play, and it was purchased sight unseen. When "The Odd Couple" became a Broadway success, Paramount reaped the rewards of the early option.

FI Movie Club is a newly launched program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.

