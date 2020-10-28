VIDEO: Misty Copeland Surprises the Founder of 'Brown Girls Do Ballet' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

When TaKiyah Wallace signed her daughter up for ballet, she noticed a serious lack of representation.

When TaKiyah Wallace signed her daughter up for ballet, she noticed a serious lack of representation for brown girls in the classes. As a result, she started the non-profit organization Brown Girls Do Ballet, which gives girls of all backgrounds the resources and support needed to pursue their passion. Kelly surprises TaKiyah with a message from ballet superstar Misty Copeland and donates $5,000 to help her organization keep thriving.

Copeland made her Broadway debut in 2015 in ON THE TOWN. That same year she was named the the first female African-American principal dancer for the American Ballet Theatre. Copeland served as a guest judge for three weeks on FOX's popular competition showSO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE alongside ON THE TOWN producer Nigel Lythgoe. In June 2015, Copeland took on the lead roles in both ABT's SWAN LAKE and ROMEO AND JULIET. Misty recently appeared in THE FAMILY holiday film adaptation of the classic ballet The Nutcracker.

