VIDEO: Michael James Scott, Ashley Brown, Kissy Simmons and Josh Strickland Perform 'A Star is Born' From HERCULES at LIVE AT THE NEW AM

Last week, Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre reopened with Live at The New Am: A Benefit Concert for The Actors Fund, marking one of the first events on Broadway since the shutdown and the first Broadway performance to hire actors on an Equity contract, the union of Broadway performers.

Watch Michael James Scott, Ashley Brown, Kissy Simmons and Josh Strickland perform "A Star Is Born" from Hercules at the concert in the video below!

The concert marked the first live performance in the New Amsterdam Theatre since all of Broadway shut down in March of last year. The concert benefits The Actors Fund, who have provided support to members of the entertainment industry throughout the pandemic.

As previously announced, Disney's hit Broadway productions The Lion King and Aladdin will reopen this fall. The Lion King resumes performances at the Minskoff Theatre on September 14, and Aladdin resumes at the New Amsterdam Theatre on September 28. Tickets for both productions are on sale now.