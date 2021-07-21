VIDEO: Meet the Stars of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT- Now Running at the London Palladium

Last night the West End revival of Tim Rice & Andrew Lloyd Webber's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat played to a full capacity audience at the London Palladium for the very first time, having begun socially distanced previews at the iconic venue on 12 July.

This production, which delighted audiences back in the summer of 2019, was originally scheduled to return for a summer 2020 engagement but, of course, became a victim of the global Covid-19 pandemic. And after the virus continued to cause delays during the rehearsal process (delaying the first preview in turn), the show is now back on stage and hoping for a smooth run through to 5 September 2021.

We recently sent our very own @WestEndReporter Tom Hayden Millward to the Palladium to catch up with returning stars Jac Yarrow (in the titular role) and Jason Donovan (reprising the role of Pharaoh), alongside X-Factor and West End favourite Alexandra Burke (replacing Sheridan Smith as The Narrator). Jason famously played the role of Joseph himself in a widely celebrated 1991 revival at the same venue and his then co-star Linzi Hateley returns to reprise her Olivier-nominated performance as The Narrator at certain performances throughout the current run.

An official opening gala night is currently planned for 28 July.