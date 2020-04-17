VIDEO: Maryland Middle Schooler Gives SIX A Social Distancing Spin

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

When a Maryland middle school student missed out on her chance to see Six the Musical on Broadway due to coronavirus, she put her creative thinking cap on and came up with a social distancing parody from the show to remind folks to stay 'six' feet apart.

The tune even reached the show's creators, Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, who applauded her adaptation of their work!

Check out her song here!





