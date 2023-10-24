VIDEO: Liza Minnelli & Lorna Luft Sing 'Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again' in Rare Footage

In a new video that has surfaced online, Lorna Luft and Liza Minnelli perform a duet of Get Happy/Happy Days are Here Again - a mashup first made famous by their mother Judy Garland and Barbra Streisand in 1963. Watch the clip from an event in 1975 below.

Liza Minnelli, a multifaceted titan of the entertainment world, has enchanted audiences with her performances across film, television, and stage. Daughter of the illustrious actress Judy Garland and film director Vincente Minnelli, Liza first made her Broadway debut in "Flora the Red Menace," earning a Tony Award at the age of 19. She later graced the Broadway stage with performances in "The Act," "The Rink," and "Victor/Victoria," among others. Her cinematic achievements include an Oscar-winning turn in "Cabaret" and the renowned concert film "Liza with a Z." A recipient of multiple Tonys, an Emmy, and a Grammy Legend Award, Minnelli's contributions to the world of show business are both timeless and legendary.

Lorna Luft, an accomplished singer, actress, and author, proudly upholds the legacy of the Garland family. Daughter of Judy Garland and producer Sid Luft, Lorna began her career on television, appearing as a teenager on her mother's TV show. On Broadway, she appeared in Promises, Promises. Her film and television credits include the movie Grease 2 and numerous television specials and guest appearances. She authored "Me and My Shadows: A Family Memoir," providing an intimate glimpse into life alongside Hollywood's luminaries.

Watch the original duet, featuring Garland and Streisand below.