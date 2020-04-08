VIDEO: Lincoln Center Rebroadcasts The Chamber Music Society in 'I Can't Believe It's Schoenberg'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

As part of its #LincolnCenterAtHome series, Lincoln Center has posted a re-broadcast of The Chamber Music Society in "I Can't Believe It's Schoenberg."

The concert is an in-depth look at Arnold Schoenberg's Verklärte Nacht ("Transfigured Night").

Watch the full performance below!

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts' #LincolnCenterAtHome is a new initiative to maintain vital connections during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joining the arts community around the world in taking our work online, as of this morning, LincolnCenter.org has transformed into a new gateway to the performing arts: Lincoln Center at Home.





