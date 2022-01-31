VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Garfield Talk TICK, TICK...BOOM! Cut Sequences, Spider-Man and More!

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Golden Globe-winner Andrew Garfield stopped in for a chat about Netflix's award-winning film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's "tick, tick...BOOM!" with Variety.

Check out their full chat below including talk of cut sequences from the film, keeping Andrew's 'Spider- Man' secret, and more!

tick, tick... BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson , who revolutionized theatre as the creator of Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of In the Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda